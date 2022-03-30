A father sells his daughter, kid changed hands 11 times

A shocking news came from AP where a father sold his three-months old daughter. The kid changed hands 11 times. Even the price shot up three times. While the father sold her at just Rs 75,000, she was finally sold for Rs 2.50 lakh by the time the police laid their hands.

It happened in Mangalagiri town of Amaravati early this month. The police have successfully traced the child and restored her with the mother. The girl changed several hands in several places both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It all started with Medabalimi Manoj of Mangalagiri town selling his three-months old daughter, as he was unable to feed the family, where he already has two daughters. A woman in the neighbourhood helped him to find the prospective buyer in Nalgonda district of Telangana. He was paid Rs 75,000.

The buyer again sold the child to another woman in the same district, but a different village at Rs 1.20 lakh. Then this second buyer sold the girl to a person in Hyderabad at Rs 1.87 lakh. The third buyer sold the child to another at Rs 1.90 lakh in Hyderabad. The fourth buyer found a better market in Vijayawada and sold the child at Rs 2 lakh. In Vijayawada, the girl was sold for the fifth time at Rs 2.20 lakh.

From Vijayawada, she was sold for the seventh time at Rs 2.50 lakh to one person at Eluru in West Godavari district.

This heartburning marketing saw the light with the poor mother alerting the police about it. She lodged a complaint with the Mangalagiri police, who first questioned her husband. They started chasing every buyer, moving from place to place, until they successfully laid their hands on the kid at Eluru.

Not knowing that she was sold seven times and changed several hands, the child kept smiling as the society downed its head in shame.