RRR hold good on First Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a good hold on the first Tuesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 13.55 Cr. 5 days total share of the film now stands at 167.85 Cr. The film has the best hold in the Nizam area with less than 20 percent drop and the remaining areas have seen 20-30 percent drop. The film is a sure profitable venture in the Nizam area but the biggest issue for the film is its prices in AP. The film needs to hold good over the next few days in AP at least and the weekend should be supermassive as almost all screens will play RRR again to meet the demand on Saturday(Ugadi holiday) and Sunday.

Area5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

