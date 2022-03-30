RRR hold good on First Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

RRR 5 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a good hold on the first Tuesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 13.55 Cr. 5 days total share of the film now stands at 167.85 Cr. The film has the best hold in the Nizam area with less than 20 percent drop and the remaining areas have seen 20-30 percent drop. The film is a sure profitable venture in the Nizam area but the biggest issue for the film is its prices in AP. The film needs to hold good over the next few days in AP at least and the weekend should be supermassive as almost all screens will play RRR again to meet the demand on Saturday(Ugadi holiday) and Sunday.

Area 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr