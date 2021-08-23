All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen for Sep 1: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to reopen all educational institutions in Telangana from September 1.

This reopening of educational institutions will not be in phases.

All colleges, schools and universities will open simultaneously on September 1.

Students from KG level to PG level have to attend physical classes in schools and colleges from September 1.

KCR held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday (today) to take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges.

All educational institutions remain closed in Telangana since March last year 2020 due to Covid.

Though attempts were made to start online classes in March this year for high school students and college students, they were closed again due to Covid second wave in April.

KCR said since Covid came under control in Telangana, it’s better to open educational institutions in the interests of students and parents.