Dil Raju’s Nephew as a Rowdy Boy

A new face by name Ashish from TFI’s leading producer ‘Dil’ Raju’s family is making his debut as hero with the film ‘Rowdy Boys’ and the First look is unveiled by the team. Ashish is shown as a college student who is ready to take it on in a fight in the first look.

This film revolves around the battle of an engineering college and medical college. The protagonist happens to be an engineering student who falls in love with a medico. Lovely beauty Anupama Parameswaran pairs with Ashish in this flick.

‘Rowdy Boys’ is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of this youthful entertainer.Produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and Sirish, the film is releasing in October.