All eyes on Allari Naresh’s Naandhi

Allari Naresh never failed as an actor though his new attempts like Nenu failed at the box-office. His performance in movies Gamyam and Shambo Shiva Sambo moved the audience and after a series of flops, the actor is testing his luck with Naandhi. The film’s promotional content revealed that Naandhi goes on a new theme which is never attempted in Tollywood. Allari Naresh went bold and the trailer looks quite promising. The film that is releasing tomorrow has been receiving positive buzz all over. During the promotions, Naresh looked confident and said that he would speak much during the film’s success meet.

Harish Shankar’s protege Vijay Kanakamedala is the director of Naandhi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a powerful role. Satish Vegesna is the producer. The film will also face tough competition as Sumanth’s Kapatadhaari, Vishal’s Chakra and Pogaru are releasing across the Telugu states tomorrow. We have to wait for some more hours to see if Allari Naresh keeps his promise and roars back with Naandhi.