In Kuppam, democracy is defeated, says Naidu

The YCP has claimed to have shaken the foundation of Chandrababu Naidu’s support base in his own Kuppam assembly segment. Now, Mr. Naidu asserted that in this lawless election, it was democracy that was being defeated in Kuppam but not the Telugu Desam Party.

He slammed the ruling party for using huge ‘corruption money’ amassed from the sand and liquor mafia to buy votes at Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 per head. Crores of rupees were dumped in the Kuppam segment to get immoral victories there. The ruling party maniacs brought outsiders to defeat democracy. Kuppam was known for its credibility, peace-loving people and ethical values but now the YCP goondas have polluted the atmosphere.

Mr. Naidu asked why he should resign when the YCP leaders misused the police and threatened the candidates besides committing many violations to snatch unethical victories. The people have already started revolting against the implementation of the oppressive, faction-ridden Raja Reddy Constitution by Jagan Reddy. The TDP cadres would rally together to protect the benevolent, people-friendly Ambedkar Constitution in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that despite the YCP threats, the TDP and its allies have posted good results and got 41.41 percent seats in the 3rd phase panchayat polls. They have won over 1,093 panchayats as the final results poured in. The TDP has already won 38.74 percent seats in first phase and 39.52 percent seats in second phase.

Mr. Naidu ridiculed the Chief Minister’s comment on sale of 7,000 acres of the Visakha Steel Plant. He asked whether sale of the public property would be the solution for each and every problem. In that case, this CM would put up the entire Vizag City and the whole Andhra up for sale. If Jagan Reddy was really interested, he might as well take this Posco steel plant to his Idupulapaya area where he already had a cement factory. Ultimately, only this CM’s family should possess all the industries and the factories in the State and nobody else. Jagan Reddy was aiming at becoming the richest man in the country as a whole.