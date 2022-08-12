All government schools in AP to have internet

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took an ambitious decision to provide internet facilities to all the government schools across the state. This would facilitate the schools to start digital teaching and learning as the state government had already signed a MoU with BYJUS for online teaching.

The State government had already developed the government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme and introduced English medium. Most of the government schools are now affiliated to the CBSE and admissions were taken this year accordingly.

Now, the internet facility in all the government schools would start a new phase in education as the children have already started learning English. Though netizens were trolling a girl student who spoke English with the chief minister some time ago, there are more students who have started speaking English unmindful of being trolled.

The chief minister had asked the officials to provide uninterrupted internet facility to all the schools and provide digital boards in every classroom. He wanted the officials to make the best use of BYJUS in providing knowledge and skills to the students and teachers as well.

The chief minister also directed the officials to take care of maintenance of the schools that were developed under Nadu-Nedu. He wanted them to appoint a special officer to look after the maintenance of these schools in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also told the officials to digitalise the text books and provide each lesson in the PDF format for the students. He wanted them to start the process of distribution of laptops to the students from Class VIII and make all lessons available on their laptops.

He also wanted the officials to provide a female teacher as councillor for girl students to address their problems in the school.