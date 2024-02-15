All Passes Enabled for ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ U.S. Premieres

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona comes from the out-of-the-box director Vi Anand, who delivered the blockbuster supernatural thriller “Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada” in the past. The movie will have its USA premieres on the 15th.

Whenever a film from Vi Anand is released, the expectation is that it will not be a regular stereotypical film, and “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” once again grabs attention. Sundeep Kishan, known for trying something different, has dedicated considerable time to this film.

The teaser and trailer of “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” received an excellent response, and both trade and audiences are anticipating another blockbuster akin to “Virupaksha.”

Sarigama Cinemas, which previously distributed “Virupaksha” overseas, is now bringing “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” and making the film accessible to everyone from the premieres themselves.

All theater passes, including Cinemark Movie Club, Regal Unlimited, and AMC Stubs A-List, have been activated for “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” from day one for its U.S. premieres on February 15th. This aggressive move from the distributor will help more people watch this unique film in theaters.

Interestingly, “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” reunites the team behind the blockbuster “Samajavaragamana,” starting from Sarigama Cinemas, presenter Anil Sunkara, and producer Razesh Danda.

