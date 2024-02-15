Jagan Govt cheating banks to raise loans by showing unfinished buildings, says Pattabhi

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is showing the unfinished buildings in Amaravathi as complete to the public sector banks to raise loans and has been issuing GOs that officials and public representatives are staying in those residential complexes, said TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Patabhiram, on Thursday and felt that it amount to cheating the banks.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Pattabhiram said that those senior IAS officers like Srilakshmi, Vivek Yadav and Praveen Kumar, who are responsible for issuing such false GOs like GO number 10, only to cheat the banks will have to face the consequences sooner than later. The GO 10 issued to deceive the banks is clear evidence of this Government’s dishonesty, Pattabhi remarked.

Terming the whole issue as a 3-D film, Pattabhi said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the producer of this movie while Minister for Municipal Administration, Admulapu Suresh, is the director, the story and screenplay is by Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration), Srilakshmi and CRDA Commissioner, Vivek Yadav, is the dialogue writer. What is astonishing is that the General Administration Department (GAD) has prepared the ground to pay Rs 69,36,60,000 as rent for the buildings which are in an unfinished stage, Pattabhi pointed out.

He demanded a clear reply from the State Government how such false GO has been issued to cheat the banks stating that the buildings are complete which had shamelessly commented earlier that the entire construction of Amaravati is only graphics. Minister Adimulapu Suresh, the IAS officers, Srilakshmi, Vivek Yadav and Praveen Kumar should give a reply to the people why such a GO to deceive the banks has been issued, he said.

Admupalapu Suresh has exposed the misdeeds of this Government, Pattabhi said and felt that Mrs Srilakshmi, who had earlier had gone to jail trusting the family members of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy has not learnt any lessons. “Perhaps she may have to go to jail again if she continues to repose faith in Jagan and continue her attitude in the same way,” he stated.

TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister of the State from 2014 to 2019 had managed to raise funds with the credibility that he has and completed almost 80 per cent of the Amaravati works, this Government without taking any initiative to complete the remaining the works has shamelessly issued the GO only to deceive the nationalised banks, Pattabhiram observed. Since the people have already come to a conclusion that the