Movie News

Pottel’s Vavvare Song: Pakka Natu

Published on February 15, 2024 by

SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

A small-time movie Pottel generated curiosity with its promotional stuff. While the first look and motion poster showed the backdrop, the first single featuring Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla showed their romantic chemistry.

Today, they released the second single Vavvare, as part of musical promotions, and this one, again is an instant hit. Unlike the first song, Vavvare is a Pakka Natu song. Scored by Shekar Chandra with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, the song was crooned fascinatingly by Rahul Sipligunj.

Yuva Chandraa Krishna looked apt in the character, whereas the environment of the village is shown persuasively. Sahit Mothkhuri of Savaari fame is directing the movie under the banners of NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.

SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP

