All systems were ruined in Jagan’s reverse rule, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government stating that the reverse rule has destroyed all the systems in the State.

“Andhra Pradesh, which emerged as the Sunrise State then has now gone totally bankrupt,” Chandrababu Naidu told media persons at the party headquarters. This corrupt Government has kicked out industries and investors only for the sake of commissions due to which there are no employment opportunities for the youth, Chandrababu remarked.

Maintaining that the State Government shamelessly is laying stones for the projects for which already foundations have been laid, the TDP supremo strongly felt that the State will not progress well unless the YSRCP is chased out of Andhra Pradesh. The future of the youth will be in great danger if this party continues to be in ruling, Mr Chandrababu said and predicted that in the coming polls the YSRCP will certainly be wiped out of the political scenario.

Observing that with Vision-2020 a clear plan was formulated to take Andhra Pradesh to number one position in the country by 2021 by utilising all the natural resources, Chandrababu pointed out that the State achieved first place in Ease of Doing Business for four consecutive years.

The TDP acquired 2700 acres for the Bhogapuram airport then and now the airport is being constructed on 2200 acres, Chandrababu Naidu said and asked what happened to the remaining 500 acres. The TDP has the credit of building the first Greenfield Airport in the country in Hyderabad in an extent of 5,000 acres, he said adding that Hyderabad has developed well because of this airport.

Asking as to why the noted film actor, Rajnikath is being blamed for the no fault of his, Chandrababu Naidu said that the then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, the then US president, Bill Clintor and others have praised Hyderabad. It is the TDP that is responsible for Hyderabad to get a place in the world map by developing the city as a knowledge hub, the TDP supremo added.