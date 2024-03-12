Alliance with Jana Sena, BJP only to rebuild AP, says Naidu

The TDP joined hands with the BJP and the Jana Sena only to save the State from destructive politics adopted by the YSRCP, observed TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday.

Regretting that Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister has totally destroyed the State and demoralised all the systems, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP joined hands with the BJP and the Jana Sena only to save the State from this autocratic rule. Recalling that the TDP was a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chandrababu Naidu said that now the party again decided to become a partner of the alliance as.the Centre’s assistance is needed for the progress of the State. “TDP was the partner of the NDA 25 years ago,” he added.

For completing the Polavaram project, reconstruction of Amaravati and for inviting investors to the State to provide employment opportunities for the youth, the cooperation of the Centre is crucial, Chandrababu Naidu explained. “Whenever the TDP was a partner of the Centre the State witnessed development,” he added.

The alliance is not for any personal interests but only in the interest of the State, he said, stating that the roads in the rural areas too were constructed only during the TDP regime. Calling upon the activists of all the three parties to work hard for the success of the combine in the upcoming elections, Chandrababu Naidu said that every seat and each vote are crucial in these polls. “You all should keep the goal of defeating the YSRCP,” he stated.

Observing that Raa Kadali Raa and Sankharavam programmes are a super-hit. as they instilled confidence among the cadre, the TDP supremo said that the Nijam Gelavali will continue till Nara Bhuvaneswari completes her programme to stand by the affected families. The TDP supremo told the party activists to make the March 17 meeting being organised at Chilakaluripet a resounding success and should create history in the State.

“I am personally appealing to everyone to take the March 17 meeting, in which the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is addressing as the most prestigious one and make it a huge success,” Chandrababu Naidu said. Stating that Jagan has no faith in the voters but is reposing faith in electoral irregularities, Chandrababu Naidu asked the cadre to take any such issue to the notice of the Election Commission.

Making it clear that once the poll schedule is announced, the YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities will be checked, he said that the officials of the APSRTC have agreed to provide bus services for the March 17 meeting. Chandrababu Naidu said that every movement of the party candidates will be monitored and stated that the party does not mind to change the candidate even at the last minute if their functioning is not satisfactory.

All the party leaders and the activists should work till the last minute of the polling and it is the duty of the party cadre and the leaders to ensure that everyone votes in the favor of the alliance, he said. Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of all of all those who have successfully taken the Super-Six to every doorstep. Over 56,000 activists from cluster, booth-level and unit level attended the teleconference addressed by Chandrababu Naidu.