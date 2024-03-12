There Is Logic In Om Bheem Bush: Sree Harsha

No Logic Only Magic is the tagline of director Sree Harsha Konuganti’s movie Om Bheem Bush with Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. However, the director unveils that there is logic all through the movie.

“There is a lot of logic in this story. Although we can’t disclose the surprise element, the story is very unique, with the right dose of emotions incorporated into it. This is a very clean movie that can be watched comfortably with kids. I wrote this story with Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in my mind for the lead roles. Their characters will be very hilarious. This story is inspired by real-life incidents along with fictional elements.”

The director tells the reason behind the title Om Bheem Bush. “When there was no banking system, the money and gold used to be kept in a jar and hidden in the ground. Three university students visit the village to discover the treasure. ‘Om Bheem Bush’ is a magical phrase. This term is used by kids when they play. There is a lot of magic in this story too. There are mysterious elements such as paranormal activities, spirits, treasure, etc. ‘Om Bheem Bush’ is the apt title.”

Sree Harsha says Sree Vishnu’s character will be humorous all through. “You will see Sree Vishnu’s Nata Vishwaroopam in this movie. His comic timing is of the next level. From the first scene to the end, the audience keeps laughing as it offers a laugh ride.”

The director thanked his producers for all the support. The movie is coming on the 22nd of this month.