Anushka Shetty kick-starts one more Film

Top and talented actress Anushka Shetty has been quite selective with her films. Her last movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty ended up as a decent hit at the Telugu box-office. The actress signed a women-centric film directed by Krish. Couple of schedules for the film have been completed recently. The actress today joined the sets of her first Malayalam film that is titled Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. The picture of Anushka from the sets of the film is going viral all over. The actress received a warm welcome from the team.

Rojin Thomas is the director of the film. “Honoured to collaborate with the exceptional Anushka Shetty on our Kathanar’s cinematic journey! #dreamcast #kathanarthewildsorcerer #dreegokulammovies” posted the director along with the click. The first schedule of the film was completed without Anushka and the actress joined the sets. The film is based on Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest in Kerala. Sree Gokulam Movies are the producers and Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer releases next year.