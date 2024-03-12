March 17 meeting will lay foundation for new era, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, has felt that the Chilakaluripet meeting on March 17 being organised under the aegis of the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP is certainly going to lay the foundation for a new era.

Briefing media persons after a meeting of the coordination committee on Tuesday, Lokesh said that the three parties have come together and joined hands only to take the State from the stone era to golden era. He expressed confidence that the three parties alliance is going to create wonders in the State repeating the 2014 results.

Lokesh said that all sections of people are welcoming the alliance of the three parties as they have joined hands to save the State from the massive destruction caused by the YSRCP Government in these five years. Since the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have taken the Chilakaluripet meeting being organised on March 17 most prestigiously, the three parties formed 13 coordination committees and on Tuesday Lokesh, TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, and BJP senior leaders besides the Jana Sena seniors attended the meeting.

Lokesh informed them that Bhoomi Pooja will be performed at Boppudi, the venue of the meeting, at 9.30 on Wednesday morning. He asked all those attending the meeting to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the meeting since it is the most prestigious and the first meeting being organised after the TDP rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As lakhs of people are expected to attend the meeting the organisers should ensure that it will remain in the history of the State, Lokesh said.

All the senior leaders of the three parties who will be addressing the meeting will explain to the people in detail from the dais the need to come together and what the combine is going to do for the State, Lokesh explained. Several leaders from the three parties were present at the coordination committee meeting.