Jagan inaugurates Krishna River retaining wall

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 2.26 km long retaining wall constructed alongside Krishna River at Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi here on Tuesday.

The wall on the two sides of the Varadhi was constructed with a cost of Rs, 500crore for protecting 80,000 Krishna Lanka residents from flood threat.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the previous Government never thought of constructing the protection wall to safeguard the lives of the flood-prone residents.

We all know that local residents suffered a lot during flood times but their problem was not taken seriously by the previous Government, he remarked.

During the last five years only, the Government initiated measures to construct the wall for protecting the people from floods, he said, adding that a park was established and beautification works were also undertaken for the benefit of the locals.

The Chief Minister also launched the Rs. 12.4crore river front park’s first phase that contains an entry plaza, walking track, open zym and children’s play area, besides launching the works of sewage treatment plants worth Rs. 239 crore that would benefit five areas in the city.

He also distributed regularized house site pattas to the poor and said the Government has regularized 31,866 house site pattas in Vijayawada and the beneficiaries from 16 colonies of Vijayawada East, Central and West constituencies would get full ownership rights on the allotted house sites.

He named the park Krishnamma Jala Vihar, picking it up from a list of names submitted by the officials.

The Chief Minister said that the Government has initiated several development initiatives in Vijayawada city and the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was also established with an expenditure of Rs.400 crore.

Besides completing the works of the fly-over to Vijayawada International Airport, two additional fly over bridges also came up on the road, in addition to the Kanaka Durgamma fly over.

He said the Outer Ring Road work is also in full swing and it would be ready for inauguration in the next few months.

All these development works apart, the Government has been striving hard to improve the lives of people through introduction of village and ward secretariats and the volunteer system but the opposition is unable to see it all, the Chief Minister observed.