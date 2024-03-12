Premalu Telugu Picks Steam : Day 4> Day 1

Mollywood’s “Premalu,” creating sensation at box office, the film recently joined 100 crores club. The film has now captivated Telugu audiences with its charm and wit. Brought to the Telugu states by SS Karthikeya, son of the maverick director SS Rajamouli, the film has replicated its massive success.

From day one, the film created a sensation with its exceptional reviews and box office success. The Monday box office numbers were on par with the opening day, a remarkable achievement considering the 30-day wait for its dubbed version. The movie quickly dominated Hyderabad’s multiplexes Monday night. It looks like the film’s strong performance will continue. The takes the lead over other releases in last night’s shows. Everyone preferring this cute rom-com.

As the number of screenings and revenue grows, the film is expected to enjoy a stable three-week run. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran produced “Premalu” under the banner of Bhavana Studios. The film features a vibrant ensemble cast, including Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, and Althaf Salim.