Official: Dhamaka team with Sundeep Kishan

Young actor Sundeep Kishan scored decent with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and he is all set to announce a bunch of new films. His 30th film has been announced today and Dhamaka director Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct this project. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is penning the story, screenplay and dialogues for this untitled project. The shooting formalities will commence very soon and AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies are the producers. The leading lady and the cast, crew members will be announced very soon.

The film is said to be a family entertainer with loads of entertainment and the film is planned on a budget of Rs 30 crores. Sundeep Kishan will also soon work with Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya fame Swaroop for an entertainer and the film too will start rolling soon. He is also in talks with Venkatesh Maha for a film that will start next year. Sundeep Kishan is also a part of Family Man: Season 3 that will roll next year.