Perfect plan chalked out for War 2

Bollywood production house Yashraj Films has been chalking out a perfect plan for high voltage actioners and a series of films are under making. War 2 happens to be one of the biggest attempts in the coming days. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles and the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan joined the sets recently and he is filming for his portions. NTR will join the sets of the film next month. It has been heard that Hrithik Roshan and NTR allocated 60 days each for the film.

Both Hrithik and NTR will shoot together for 30 days and other episodes will be shot without them together. This is a perfect plan from the team. War 2 is a film that has a number of action episodes and the film is shot in multiple countries. These days the working days of high voltage films have increased but Ayan Mukerji and his team came out with a perfect pre-production work. An extensive pre-production work was done before the shoot started. Ayan also shot an action episode in Europe last year without Hrithik and NTR. The film is expected to release next year. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in War 2.