Allu Arjun gets Summons from Nampally Court

The legal case related to the Pushpa 2 theatre stampede involving Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again come into focus. The actor has been summoned to appear before the Nampally Court on Monday as part of the ongoing proceedings. The case stems from the tragic stampede that took place during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad. The incident claimed the life of a woman named Revathi, while her minor son, Sri Tej, suffered critical injuries and underwent prolonged treatment. He is reportedly yet to make a full recovery.

Following its investigation, the Chikkadpally Police named Allu Arjun as the 11th accused in the charge sheet. According to the police, the actor’s visit to the theatre despite warnings over security concerns, along with greeting fans from an open-top vehicle, led to an uncontrollable crowd and contributed to the stampede. A total of 23 people, including theatre management and security personnel, have been named in the case. The charge sheet, however, faced legal hurdles after the Nampally Court found technical errors and returned it to the police twice for corrections. Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the case and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. He spent one night in jail before securing bail from the High Court. More recently, the court also relaxed his bail condition that required him to appear at the police station every Sunday.

With the case now moving towards the trial stage, the court has issued summons to all the accused. It remains to be seen whether Allu Arjun will appear before the Nampally Court in person on Monday along with his legal team or seek an exemption from personal appearance.