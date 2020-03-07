Allu Aravind targets young directors for Aha

It is clear that the shows in Allu Aravind’s OTT platform Aha received mixed and poor response. To stand in the race and compete with digital giants like Amazon and Netflix, Aha should come up with shows that have unique and exceptional stuff. Allu Aravind collected the feedback and he is said to have taken the suggestions from his industry friends.

He is in talks with several young and talented directors who can direct web based films and shows. Sudheer Varma, Deva Katta and Vivek Athreya already signed contracts with Aha. Allu Aravind is in plans to rope in some more directors and produce web series that appeals to OTT viewers. His team prepared a list of directors who can direct interesting content in feasible budgets. Allu Aravind is personally interacting with the list of directors. Along with these, Aravind is also focused on acquiring the streaming rights of several Telugu films.