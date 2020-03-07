Patna court rejects Kishor’s bail plea in content theft case

By
Telugu360
-
0
Prashant Kishor

A Patna court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of political strategist Prashant Kishor in a fraud case involving content theft.

Complainant Shashwat Gautam had accused the expelled Janata Dal-United leader and his staff Osama of content theft for Kishor’s “Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign and lodged a fraud case with the Patliputra police station.

Osama had fought the Patna University students union elections. He had resigned from Kishor’s project that was set to be launched in future. He had allegedly handed over all the content related to the project to Kishor.

Kishor had moved the city court to seek bail in the case, which the court rejected after Saturday’s hearing.

