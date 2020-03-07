Religious twist to Jagan post to Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju

The MANSAS Trust (Maharaja Alak Narayana Society for Arts and Sciences) has properties worth Rs. 1.40 lakh cr in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and other places. It has valuable mining-worthy lands that have manganese deposits also. Not only that, the trust runs over 105 temples in the region, including the famous Simhachalam Temple. This is what has become a major irritating factor to the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s appointment of Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju as the MANSAS Chairperson now.

Sanchaitha and her mother Uma Gajapathi Raju are well known followers of Christianity. They also make visits to the Vatican City. Uma Gajapathi Raju hails from a Christian family in Kerala. But, Anand Gajapathi Raju family are Hindus. After separation, Sanchaitha is living with her mother in Delhi and rose up in high society circles there. Now, objections are coming up to the appointment of a practicing Christian for a trust which runs Hindu temples. Even Asok Gajapathi Raju is objecting to this and vowing to challenge the government in the courts.