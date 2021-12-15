Allu Arjun about his journey for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun transformed himself like never before for his role as Pushpa Raj in his upcoming movie Pushpa. This is the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. During his recent media interaction, Allu Arjun revealed about the magical journey of Pushpa. He said that Sukumar narrated the plot for 10 minutes and Bunny gave his nod. The final script is locked for 4 hours and it is then they decided to make the film in two parts.

“Pushpa is a journey of 23 months. During the pandemic break, I practiced Chittoor accent and got perfect in the slang. We decided to release the film this year as we have plans of releasing the sequel in 2022. Our team worked round the clock to make it possible. The biggest challenge was about shooting for Pushpa in the forests of Maredumilli. We even built roads to travel to the shooting locations. My role has three different shades in the film. I am eagerly waiting for the release and want to hear the feedback from the audience. We had no initial plans of releasing in Pushpa as a pan-Indian film but we took the call during the shoot” told Allu Arjun.