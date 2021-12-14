Jagan not to sit quietly on cinema ticket rates!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is known for his stubborn attitude.

He never bothers to mend his ways despite several of his government’s decisions being struck down by High Court or Supreme Court.

Latest, the AP High Court has struck down GO 35 issued by Jagan government reducing ticket prices in cinema theatres on Tuesday.

Despite this, Jagan is not willing to give up on his decision.

He is reportedly planning to challenge the High Court’s order. He is planning to move a review petition in the High Court in a day or two.

Jagan reportedly held a meeting with few ministers and officials to review the High Court’s suspension orders on GO 35.

In the meeting, Jagan reportedly told officials that he will not sit quietly on this issue and will explore all the legal options to reduce ticket prices.

He said the AP government will move High Court again and if need be, it will also move Supreme Court but it will not give up on its decision to reduce ticket prices in cinema theatres.