What transpired in KCR-Stalin’s meeting?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao met DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday (today).

KCR was accompanied by his wife Shobha, son KTR, daughter-in-law Shailima, KTR’s son and daughter besides Rajya Sabha member J.Santosh Kumar.

KCR reportedly spent a one-and-a-half hours at Stalin’s residence.

The first hour was spent with Stalin’s family members, who include his wife and son.

Later, KCR and Stalin went into another room along with a minister in Stalin’s cabinet Thangam Thennarasu and Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin.

The four were closeted for about half-an-hour while KCR’s family members were waiting in the hall.

After the meeting, KCR and his family members left the venue without speaking to media personnel, who were waiting outside Stalin’s residence.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has only released pictures of KCR meeting Stalin. It did not issue any press release on what issues were discussed in the meeting.

However, TRS circles speculated that KCR sought Stalin’s support to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front at the national level for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

But Stalin remained non-committal as he is part of Congress-led UPA.

Stalin reportedly told KCR that there is a lot of time for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and it is not the right time to make moves on national politics at this stage as many political equations will change in the next two years.