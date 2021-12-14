Shyam Singha Roy Trailer: Engrossing

Natural Star Nani and Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy which will present the actors in a dual shaded role is all set for release on December 24th. Meanwhile, the makers have dropped theatrical trailer of the movie.

Going by the trailer, the film is a time travel concept with supernatural touch. Nani is introduced as Vasu who quits his IT job to achieve his goal of becoming a director. Krithi Shetty is his heroine and the sequences of his filmmaking are side-splitting. For an unknown reason, both get arrested. Nani actually gets injured in an action and his friends’ sense there is change in his behaviour.

Then, the story goes back to 60s with the introduction of Shyam Singha Roy who is an author. He falls in love with a devadasi played by Sai Pallavi and he faces many hardships in his fight with the system. Did this love story have happy ending? We can’t predict through this trailer.

Nani has come up with a wonderful performance, so is Sai Pallavi. Krithi Shetty appeared in a bold role. Cinematography and music complement each other to make the narration look engrossing.