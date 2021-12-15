This is why TRS is worried despite MLC victories

Though the ruling TRS has won all the MLC seats it has contested, there are more than one reasons for the party to be both worried and alarmed. The candidates sponsored or supported by the Opposition have polled more votes than they actually have. And all these votes have come from the TRS kitty. Probably for the first ever time, the ruling party had to herd all its voters to camps to prevent poaching by the Opposition and the opposition has in fact succeeded in denting the ruling party by snatching away some of its votes.

In CM KCR’s home turf of undivided Medak district, the Congress got eight votes more than its actual strength. The party has 230 votes, but Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy’s wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy got 238 votes. This only means that eight TRS local body representatives have voted for the Congress Party.

Khammam was the biggest shock for the TRS. The Congress has only 116 MPTCs and ZPTCs. At least 20 of them have joined the TRS. This means the effective vote strength of the Congress is just 96. But, the Congress got 247 votes. It is clear that as many as 151 TRS voters have voted for the Congress Party.

In Karimnagar and Nalgonda too, where rebel TRS leaders were in the fray, several TRS leaders have voted for the rebel candidates. For instance in Nalgonda, the TRS has 971 votes, but its candidate got just 917 votes. This means, 51 votes from the TRS have gone into the Congress kitty. In Karimnagar too, rebel candidate Ravinder Singh polled more votes than his actual strength. The only party that lost its voters to other parties in the ruling TRS and this is a cause for both worry and alarm.