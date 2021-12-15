NBK’s Unstoppable New Guests Unveiled

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first-ever tv show Unstoppable is getting rave reviews. Nandamuri fans are specially thrilled with his hosting skills and his energy is unmatchable. Top director SS Rajamouli and top music composer MM Keeravani are the special guests for Unstoppable and the shooting formalities are completed recently. The show will be aired next week on Aha. Some of the glimpses from the shoot are released by Aha today. Last week, the team of Akhanda made it to the sets of Unstoppable and the episode will release on Friday.

Balakrishna is unstoppable and his recent offering Akhanda is declared as a blockbuster. The film made huge revenues all over. Balakrishna is on a break and he will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film from January 2022. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. SS Rajamouli is busy promoting RRR which happens to be the biggest film in Indian cinema. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in RRR.