Last minute hurdles cleared for Team Pushpa

The team of Pushpa has been working without breaks even after the release date of the film is near. Sukumar and his team have been working on the last minute DI corrections of the film. There are speculations that the USA premieres of the film may get delayed as the content of the film may not reach on time. The final copy is locked and the content is shipped. There would be no delay in the premieres and the early shows all over and this is confirmed the makers.

This will be a huge relief for the team. On the other hand, the film’s lead actor Allu Arjun will participate in the media interaction in Mumbai with the Bollywood media today. Pushpa is carrying terrific expectations and the pre-sales are very good. Pushpa is having a record release all over and the film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun into Hindi and Tamil markets. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.