2021 Tollywood Rewind: OTT turns a Savior

OTT Release turned out to be a tradition for Indian films after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. This has been a trend in various nations for the past few years and Kamal Haasan reminded about this. Top digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix shifted their focus towards the Indian market.The theatres are shut due to the pandemic and the producers are left in financial stress after which most of them took the path of releasing their films on OTT platforms. Narappa and Drushyam 2 are the films of Venky which had a direct release on Amazon Prime.

Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, Cinema Bandi. Ek Mini Katha, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Akashavani, Super Over, Jagame Thantram, Thank you Brother, Jai Bheem and Adbutham released on OTT platforms. All these films left the makers in profits despite skipping the theatrical release. Suresh Babu analyzed the situation and released Narappa, Drushyam 2 through OTT. He made handsome profits through these films.

Nani’s Tuck Jagadish would have left the makers and distributors in huge losses if the film had a theatrical release. Several actors of Indian cinema are now inking deals with the OTT platforms for direct projects. On the whole, OTT platforms saved the producers during this stress and left them in profits.