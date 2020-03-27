Allu Arjun announces aid of Rs 1.25 Cr to fight against coronavirus

All the top Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan and others donated a big amount to fight against coronavirus. Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the latest one to join the list. He announced a financial aid of Rs 1.25 crores for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala governments to fight against the deadly virus. He even released a video byte requesting all to be healthy, at home during this tough time.

The actor is on a break and will work with Sukumar in his next. The film will start rolling soon and Allu Arjun is busy losing weight and is preparing on the looks. He will be seen with a thick beard in this action entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project.