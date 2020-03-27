One more corona case in Vizag, AP tally 11

One more positive case of corona has been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday taking the total number of people with Covid-19 to 11 in the state.

The fresh case was reported in the port city of Viskahapatnam which has been put on high alert by the state government. This is the third positive case of corona reported in Vizag. In the fresh case, the local Vizag man contracted the virus after he came in contact with a relative from Birmingham, UK. Earlier, a 65-year-old who returned from Mecca to Vizag was tested positive

Addressing the media on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said all coronavirus positive cases registered so far in AP have been either those who returned from abroad or those who had close contact with them. He said the state government had tracked around 27,800 foreign returnees and they have been put under surveillance. All foreign returnees have further been directed to remain under home quarantine for a period of 14 days.