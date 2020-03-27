Corona hit Hyderabad doctor visited SVIMS

The doctor couple from Hyderabad who were tested positive for corona virus had recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences to meet fellow doctors.

The Telangana government had sent officials to find out who all came in contact with the doctor couple from Hyderabad. SVIMS, the only nodal centre for Andhra Pradesh, had been conducting coronavirus tests for suspected cases across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government, in its bulletin, noted that the doctor from Hyderabad took a flight on March 17 and met another doctor in SVIMS Hospital before returning to Hyderabad by the evening flight. After returning to Hyderabad, the doctor met another doctor of a corporate hospital in Somajiguda. The government said it is trying to trace and track the people with whom the doctor came in contact. The doctor couple, residents of Gandhinagar in Hyderabad, were admitted to Gandhi Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.