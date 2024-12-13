x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

In a shocking incident, Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested by the Chikkadpally police today in Sandhya theatre stampede case. The actor was taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical tests and he is produced in Nampally court. Megastar Chiranjeevi has canceled the shoot of Vishwambara after knowing the news and he rushed to the residence of Allu Aravind. Speculations said that the cops have asked Chiranjeevi not to come to Chikkadapally police station as crowds would gather in huge numbers and the situation would turn worse. Mega brother Naga Babu too reached Allu Aravind’s residence.

Senior advocate Niranjan Reddy, the producer of Acharya is representing Allu Arjun in the case. He happens to be the legal advisor for several top Tollywood celebrities. Tollywood producers Dil Raju, Naga Vamsi, Mythri Ravi Shankar and others reached Chikkadapally police station. Tight security has been imposed near Nampally Court and Chanchalguda jail. More details awaited.

