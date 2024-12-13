Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has landed into serious trouble for injuring a TV journalist. The journalist underwent surgery and he is in recovering mode. Mohan Babu issued a public apology today morning but the issue is not resolved. A case has been filed against Mohan Babu and the veteran actor has approached the Telangana High Court for bail. The High Court has rejected his anticipatory bail petition today. There are strong reports that Mohan Babu will be arrested very soon. The investigation is currently under process.

On the other side, the family issues are getting resolved soon. Manchu Manoj is back to work and he is shooting for Bhairavam. Mohan Babu who was unwell after the attack was admitted to Continental Hospitals and he is discharged. His health condition is stable. The Pahadi Shareef cops have instructed Vishnu and Manoj strictly about gathering bouncers and disturbing the public. The entire family is now calm about the differences. But they are worried if Mohan Babu will get arrested. In a sudden shock, Allu Arjun was arrested this morning in the Sandhya theatre stampede case.