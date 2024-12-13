x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail

Kannada controversial actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are the prime accused in the murder of Renukaswamy. The issue created a huge outrage across social media and the case was a sensation across the nation. Darshan and his aides tortured Renukaswamy and killed him for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan along with five others were arrested in June 2024 and they were lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail initially. Soon they were shifted to Ballari Prison after a video went viral about the VIP treatment offered to Darshan.

The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan six weeks of interim bail on medical grounds. Now Darshan along with five others are being granted bail in the murder case of Renukaswamy. Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, Lakshman, Jagadeesh alias Jagga and R Pradoosh Rao too are granted bail in the case apart from Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.

Next Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy Previous Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

Latest

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot