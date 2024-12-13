Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail

Kannada controversial actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are the prime accused in the murder of Renukaswamy. The issue created a huge outrage across social media and the case was a sensation across the nation. Darshan and his aides tortured Renukaswamy and killed him for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan along with five others were arrested in June 2024 and they were lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail initially. Soon they were shifted to Ballari Prison after a video went viral about the VIP treatment offered to Darshan.

The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan six weeks of interim bail on medical grounds. Now Darshan along with five others are being granted bail in the murder case of Renukaswamy. Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, Lakshman, Jagadeesh alias Jagga and R Pradoosh Rao too are granted bail in the case apart from Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.