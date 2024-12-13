x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

revanth reddy about allu arjun arrest

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s arrest issue is taking various twists and turns, leading to political slugfest. Many people are of the opinion that the arrest of such a big star would not have happenned without the knowledge and support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This argument, raises the question, ‘What benefit Congress Government will get by arresting a film star?’

To answer these doubts, CM Revanth Reddy has issued a statement saying that he has no role in Allu Arjun’s arrest. He added that the law will takes its course in the case.

While no one defends the culprits responsible for death of Allu Arjun’s fan Revanthi, the big question is, “Whose responsibility is it, to ensure safety and security at premiere show event held at Sandhya theatre?”

While the Police Investigation and Court will decide on the guilty and punishment, for now Allu Arjun’s arrest is turning into a big political issue in both the Telugu states.

Though Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied any role in Allu Arjun arrest, Congress social media team is hailing the arrest, trying to present Revanth Reddy as a pro-poor CM. Congress social media activists are sharing posts, how Revanth Sarkar sees no difference between poor and rich, obviously presenting arrest of a powerful and rich star like Allu Arjun as an achievement of Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.

Next Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand Previous Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
else

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

Latest

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot