Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s arrest issue is taking various twists and turns, leading to political slugfest. Many people are of the opinion that the arrest of such a big star would not have happenned without the knowledge and support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This argument, raises the question, ‘What benefit Congress Government will get by arresting a film star?’

To answer these doubts, CM Revanth Reddy has issued a statement saying that he has no role in Allu Arjun’s arrest. He added that the law will takes its course in the case.

While no one defends the culprits responsible for death of Allu Arjun’s fan Revanthi, the big question is, “Whose responsibility is it, to ensure safety and security at premiere show event held at Sandhya theatre?”

While the Police Investigation and Court will decide on the guilty and punishment, for now Allu Arjun’s arrest is turning into a big political issue in both the Telugu states.

Though Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied any role in Allu Arjun arrest, Congress social media team is hailing the arrest, trying to present Revanth Reddy as a pro-poor CM. Congress social media activists are sharing posts, how Revanth Sarkar sees no difference between poor and rich, obviously presenting arrest of a powerful and rich star like Allu Arjun as an achievement of Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.