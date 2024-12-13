x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

Nampally Court shocked Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested by the Chikkadapally cops this morning. After conducting all the medical tests in Gandhi Hospital, he was produced in Nampally Court and the court shocked Allu Arjun. He was sent to judicial remand for 14 days in the Sandhya theatre stampede case that killed a woman named Revathi. A case has been filed against Allu Arjun and the theatre management of Sandhya theatre. Allu Arjun will be lodged in Chanchalguda jail. The actor’s team will challenge the decision in the Telangana High Court but Allu Arjun has to spend tomorrow and Sunday in jail as it would be a holiday for the courts.

This is a huge shock for Allu Arjun and his family. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu are in the residence of Allu Aravind. Pawan Kalyan is on his way to Hyderabad in a special flight from Vijayawada. Several top Tollywood producers have rushed to Chikkadapally police station after Allu Arjun was arrested. In one more twist, Revathi’s husband interacted with the media today and he informed that he is ready to withdraw the case filed against Allu Arjun. More details awaited.

