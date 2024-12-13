x
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest

Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor defended arrest of Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Venkat Balmoor stressed that due to Allu Arjun, a woman has lost life, a child is struggling for life and the entire family has been destroyed.

Explaining that Congress Govt sees no difference between poor and rich, Venkat Balmoor hit back at Opposition blaming CM Revanth Reddy for Allu Arjun’s arrest.

“Allu Arjun may be a popular star. But it is a fact that a woman has lost her life due to Allu Arjun. Even woman’s child is struggling for life. Whole family has been destroyed due to the stampede occurred during Pushpa 2 premier show. Therefore police have filed a case and arrested Allu Arjun. But turning a blind eye to all these facts, some are trying to blame Congress Government for Allu Arjun’s arrest which is atrocious,” said Venkat Balmoor expressing ire on those attacking Revanth Reddy Government in the issue.

“Congress Government always abides by law and ensures that no difference is shown between poor and rich. But Opposition leaders belonging to BRS and BJP are shamelessly defending Allu Arjun, who is responsible for the death of a middle class woman,” added Venkat Balmoor, further politicising the Allu Arjun’s arrest issue.

With KTR attacking CM Revanth Reddy over Allu Arjun’s arrest, Congress leaders are chipping in to defend the Government in this issue.

