x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail

Icon Star Allu Arjun has filed a Quash petition in the Telangana High Court against the case filed on him in Sandhya Theatre Stampede case. The hearing was completed and Allu Arjun was granted interim bail for four weeks. Before this, the Nampally Court has imposed 14 days remand for Allu Arjun and he is taken to Chanchalguda jail. In a relief, the Telangana High Court granted bail and he is expected to return home very soon. Allu Arjun has to approach the Nampally Court for regular bail and he will apply soon.

Allu Arjun’s lawyer, S. Niranjan Reddy, has been a trusted legal advisor and close associate of the Chiranjeevi family for decades, even ventured into film production with them. He played a crucial role in getting bail for Allu Arjun. The entire Mega family is united after this incident. There are a lot of speculations from the past few days about the differences. Allu Arjun too is delighted with the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, he will come home without entering the jail.

Next YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun Previous MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Most Read

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips