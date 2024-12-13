Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail

Icon Star Allu Arjun has filed a Quash petition in the Telangana High Court against the case filed on him in Sandhya Theatre Stampede case. The hearing was completed and Allu Arjun was granted interim bail for four weeks. Before this, the Nampally Court has imposed 14 days remand for Allu Arjun and he is taken to Chanchalguda jail. In a relief, the Telangana High Court granted bail and he is expected to return home very soon. Allu Arjun has to approach the Nampally Court for regular bail and he will apply soon.

Allu Arjun’s lawyer, S. Niranjan Reddy, has been a trusted legal advisor and close associate of the Chiranjeevi family for decades, even ventured into film production with them. He played a crucial role in getting bail for Allu Arjun. The entire Mega family is united after this incident. There are a lot of speculations from the past few days about the differences. Allu Arjun too is delighted with the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, he will come home without entering the jail.