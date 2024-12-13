x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun

AP former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy came out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Questioning Allu Arjun’s arrest, YS Jagan expressed displeasure over the developments in the sensational issue.

“It is unfortunate that a woman has lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun had already expressed his regret over the death of his fan and also promised to lend all the support to the deceased family. How fair is it arrest to arrest Allu Arjun in a case, in which he is not directly responsible?” questioned YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

“It is objectionable to arrest Allu Arjun by filing criminal cases on him. I’m vehemently condemning Allu Arjun’s arrest,” added YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

With YS Jaganmohan Reddy condemning the arrest of Allu Arjun, YSRCP cadres have been openly coming out in support of Pushpa 2 star, defending him.

Also YS Jagan’s statement on Allu Arjun’s arrest, has added one more political angle to the episode, which is already raging into a political slugfest between Congress and BRS in Telangana.

Varun Dhawan, first from Bollywood to support Allu Arjun

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan came out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Varun Dhawan found fault with arresting Allu Arjun over death of the fan, saying that an actor alone cannot take all measures.

Varun Dhawan said that an actor can only advise or appeal to fans to stay safe and take care. He stressed that, it is not the responsibility of actor alone, hinting that producers and event organizers need to take required safety measures.

Varun Dhawan made these comments in Jaipur, speaking during the promotions of his upcoming movie. He is the first from Bollywood to open out on Allu Arjun’s arrest and stand by Pushpa 2 star.

Allu Arjun, who is referred as Icon star by his fans in Telugu film industry, earned new fan following even in Bollywood and northern states with Pushpa’s success. His fanbase has further swollen with Pushpa 2’s stupendous success. As a result, Allu Arjun’s arrest issue is rocking not just Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states but also Hindi belt.

Next Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation Previous Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Most Read

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips