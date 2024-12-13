YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun

AP former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy came out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Questioning Allu Arjun’s arrest, YS Jagan expressed displeasure over the developments in the sensational issue.

“It is unfortunate that a woman has lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun had already expressed his regret over the death of his fan and also promised to lend all the support to the deceased family. How fair is it arrest to arrest Allu Arjun in a case, in which he is not directly responsible?” questioned YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

“It is objectionable to arrest Allu Arjun by filing criminal cases on him. I’m vehemently condemning Allu Arjun’s arrest,” added YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

With YS Jaganmohan Reddy condemning the arrest of Allu Arjun, YSRCP cadres have been openly coming out in support of Pushpa 2 star, defending him.

Also YS Jagan’s statement on Allu Arjun’s arrest, has added one more political angle to the episode, which is already raging into a political slugfest between Congress and BRS in Telangana.

Varun Dhawan, first from Bollywood to support Allu Arjun

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan came out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Varun Dhawan found fault with arresting Allu Arjun over death of the fan, saying that an actor alone cannot take all measures.

Varun Dhawan said that an actor can only advise or appeal to fans to stay safe and take care. He stressed that, it is not the responsibility of actor alone, hinting that producers and event organizers need to take required safety measures.

Varun Dhawan made these comments in Jaipur, speaking during the promotions of his upcoming movie. He is the first from Bollywood to open out on Allu Arjun’s arrest and stand by Pushpa 2 star.

Allu Arjun, who is referred as Icon star by his fans in Telugu film industry, earned new fan following even in Bollywood and northern states with Pushpa’s success. His fanbase has further swollen with Pushpa 2’s stupendous success. As a result, Allu Arjun’s arrest issue is rocking not just Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states but also Hindi belt.