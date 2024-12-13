x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy made big allegation against Congress Government in Telangana. Commenting on Allu Arjun’s arrest, Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy Government is intentionally targeting Telugu film industry.

Kishan Reddy, who is also BJP’s Telangana president, expressed his displeasure over the incident, coming out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun.

“The arrest of Allu Arjun is irresponsible and unwarranted. The intent behind this arrest seems to be motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance,” said Kishan Reddy condemning the arrest.

“Moreover the onus and responsibility of law and order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual. The arrest also reminds us the targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists in the state,” alleging that Revanth Reddy Sarkar has been intentionally troubling Tollywood.

As an Opponent of Congress, Kishan Reddy might have expressed his opinion in case of Allu Arjun’s arrest and used the opportunity to attack Revanth Reddy Government. However the point to be noticed here is, not just Congress opponents, but many people are also feeling the same way.

Irrespective of political affiliations, many are feeling that Congress Govt has surely mishandled Telugu Film Industry and posing problems to Tollywood actors and insiders, one way or the other, since it came to power in Telangana.

Previous YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Most Read

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips