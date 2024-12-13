Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy made big allegation against Congress Government in Telangana. Commenting on Allu Arjun’s arrest, Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy Government is intentionally targeting Telugu film industry.

Kishan Reddy, who is also BJP’s Telangana president, expressed his displeasure over the incident, coming out in support of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun.

“The arrest of Allu Arjun is irresponsible and unwarranted. The intent behind this arrest seems to be motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance,” said Kishan Reddy condemning the arrest.

“Moreover the onus and responsibility of law and order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual. The arrest also reminds us the targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists in the state,” alleging that Revanth Reddy Sarkar has been intentionally troubling Tollywood.

As an Opponent of Congress, Kishan Reddy might have expressed his opinion in case of Allu Arjun’s arrest and used the opportunity to attack Revanth Reddy Government. However the point to be noticed here is, not just Congress opponents, but many people are also feeling the same way.

Irrespective of political affiliations, many are feeling that Congress Govt has surely mishandled Telugu Film Industry and posing problems to Tollywood actors and insiders, one way or the other, since it came to power in Telangana.