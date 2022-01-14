Allu Arjun Clocks 15 Million Followers On Instagram

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in showbiz. Not to mention, he is basking in the success of his recent outing ‘Pushpa’. The film did extremely well at the box office. If you are die-hard of Allu Arjun, we have good news in our store.

Allu Arjun has crossed 15 million followers on Instagram. Bunny a has a sweet note for his fans. Bunny said “15 M . Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower . Humbled . Gratitude Forever . And Happy Sankranthi”. Bunny is the first actor from Tollywood to have 15 million followers on Instagram. Isn’t it a great feat!

On the career front, Allu Arjun is yet to resume the shoot of Pushpa-The Roar. The film is expected to goes on floors by mid of next month. Pushpa-The Roar is helmed by Sukumar.

Thank You for all the love . Humbled . Gratitude forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/a9pP6oLxPH — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 14, 2022