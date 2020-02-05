Allu Arjun donates Rs 10 lakhs for Tollywood Journalists

By
Telugu360
-
0

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which has been named as the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Allu Arjun today donated Rs 10 lakhs for the Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM) after coming to know about the social activities they initiated. He personally met the team members and handed over the cheque to them. Allu Arjun always steps forward when it comes to charity and he proved his generosity again. The funds will be used for the welfare of the Tollywood journalists.

