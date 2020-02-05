Allu Arjun donates Rs 10 lakhs for Tollywood Journalists

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which has been named as the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Allu Arjun today donated Rs 10 lakhs for the Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM) after coming to know about the social activities they initiated. He personally met the team members and handed over the cheque to them. Allu Arjun always steps forward when it comes to charity and he proved his generosity again. The funds will be used for the welfare of the Tollywood journalists.

We wholeheartedly thank Stylish Star @alluarjun for appreciating our association’s efforts towards the welfare of journalists. Showing his magnanimous heart, he also gave us a cheque of Rs 10 Lakh for the association. Thank you, Sir#AlaVaikunthapurramloo @GeethaArts @SKNonline pic.twitter.com/DP2VfIZuJn — Y. J. Rambabu (@yjrambabu) February 5, 2020