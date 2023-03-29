Allu Arjun gets targeted by Mega fans again

The other day Global Star Ram Charan celebrated his birthday in a grand manner and several top celebrities attended the bash that took place in Chiranjeevi’s residence. Stylish Star Allu Arjun wasn’t seen at the party. What made the Mega fans furious is that Allu Arjun did not wish Ram Charan on the occasion through his official social media page. A day after this, Allu Arjun posted an emotional note about him completing 20 years in Telugu cinema. Mega fans targeted Allu Arjun and trolled him for ignoring Ram Charan.

NTR, the close pal of Ram Charan too was not seen at the party but he wished Charan on his birthday. Chiranjeevi felicitated the team of RRR during the bash. Ram Charan will soon join the sets of Shankar’s Game Changer and the film releases next year. Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar. The film too will have its release next year.