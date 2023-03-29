Dasara Worldwide Pre-release Business – Highest For Nani

Dasara Pre-Release Business

Nani’s most anticipated film Dasara is gearing up for a grand release on the 30 th of March 2023 ie, tomorrow. The film is sold for huge rates everywhere which are also highest ever in Nani’s career. The prices sold are unheard for a Nani film with AP rates at sky high as these numbers need a solid run for breakeven. Advance bookings for the film are good but could have been better considering the range of pre-business it has done. Bookings are best in Nizam area with some additional factors like the regional setup of the film. The film should benifit from the government holiday tomorrow and take a record opening for a Tier-2 hero film.

Area Pre release business Nizam 13Cr Ceeded 6.5CR Andhra 15Cr Ratio KA 2Cr North India 4Cr(valued) TN+KL 1.5Cr Overseas 6Cr Worldwide 48Cr