Dasara Worldwide Pre-release Business – Highest For Nani

Dasara Pre-Release Business

Nani’s most anticipated film Dasara is gearing up for a grand release on the 30 th of March 2023 ie, tomorrow. The film is sold for huge rates everywhere which are also highest ever in Nani’s career. The prices sold are unheard for a Nani film with AP rates at sky high as these numbers need a solid run for breakeven. Advance bookings for the film are good but could have been better considering the range of pre-business it has done. Bookings are best in Nizam area with some additional factors like the regional setup of the film. The film should benifit from the government holiday tomorrow and take a record opening for a Tier-2 hero film.

AreaPre release business
Nizam13Cr
Ceeded6.5CR
Andhra 15Cr Ratio
KA2Cr
North India 4Cr(valued)
TN+KL1.5Cr
Overseas6Cr
Worldwide 48Cr

