Viral Photo : Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dinner Picture

Rumored couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in news again. They both were spotted together in a famous restaurant in London. Michelin star chef Surender Mohan runs an Indian restaurant in Jamavar in London and he posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya where Sobhita was spotted behind.

This is not the first time the couple got spotted. Earlier, they both were together at a construction house of Naga Chaitanya at Jubilee Hills and they both were spotted at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying at the time of Major movie promotions. Fans are waiting for the couple to make it official. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Custody and Sobhita has a bunch of films lined up.