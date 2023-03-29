Viral Photo : Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dinner Picture

By
Telugu360
-
0

Rumored couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in news again. They both were spotted together in a famous restaurant in London. Michelin star chef Surender Mohan runs an Indian restaurant in Jamavar in London and he posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya where Sobhita was spotted behind.

This is not the first time the couple got spotted. Earlier, they both were together at a construction house of Naga Chaitanya at Jubilee Hills and they both were spotted at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying at the time of Major movie promotions. Fans are waiting for the couple to make it official. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Custody and Sobhita has a bunch of films lined up.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here