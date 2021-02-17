Allu Arjun heads to Kerala

After wrapping up a long schedule of Pushpa in the forests of East Godavari district, Allu Arjun took a break and he flew to Dubai to spend time with his family. The actor returned back to the city and he headed to Kerala for the next schedule of Pushpa. All the necessary permissions are acquired and the shoot commences soon in Kerala. Sukumar and his team locked the locations and finalized the schedules for this schedule. Allu Arjun also wanted Sukumar to wrap up the shoot at the earliest as the film has to release on August 13th at any cost.

Allu Arjun will shoot for some crucial action episodes in the thick forests of Kerala. Though this schedule was planned earlier, it was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are on board as producers of this pan Indian film which releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.