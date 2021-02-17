Jagan Govt creates hurdles for SEC e-Watch app

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has extended its stay on the e-Watch of AP State Election Commission. This order was issued today after the AP technical wing has asked for five days time for putting up its audit objections. The Government lawyers have claimed that the technical wing would study the security features of the e-Watch app and then it would give its clearance after making any suggestions required.

The Jaganmohan Reddy regime has been creating one problem or another for SEC Ramesh Kumar since the day he postponed the local body polls in March last year. Undoubtedly, the Chief Minister was totally upset and very much furious as the postponement of the elections have caused some impediments in the process of shifting Capital City.

Now, the SEC election watch app has become one of the main targets of the ruling party leaders. They have alleged that this app was in fact created in the TDP Central Office. Then, the Government petitioned the High Court that the SEC app has no security licences.

The ruling party leaders are greatly worried that the SEC might use the election watch app to embarrass both the YCP candidates and the officials who are giving support to them.